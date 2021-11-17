BCM One Acquires Cloud Communications Provider CoreDial

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCM One, a leading provider of Nex-tGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it has acquired CoreDial, a leading white-label UCaaS provider, reinforcing its commitment to the white-label UCaaS market.

Combining CoreDial's innovative strategy, team, and technology with BCM One's SkySwitch platform takes the two largest white-label UCaaS providers and forms the #1 private-label solution. Together they will offer best-in-class technology to provide MSPs, VARs, system integrators, and channel partners a reliable and cost-efficient UCaaS platform to deliver to the SMB market.

This move supports BCM One's continued confidence and investment in UCaaS market growth, particularly to support hybrid working environments. Gartner predicts that by 2023, the number of remote workers will have doubled to over two-thirds of digital workers, and by 2024, 75% of business users will not use a traditional desk phone (up from 30% in 2020).

"The need for reliable and cost-effective communication and collaboration solutions will only continue to grow for SMBs as remote and hybrid models become the new normal," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Expanding the SkySwitch portfolio with CoreDial's team, technology and expertise strengthens our ability to deliver market-leading offerings to meet those needs."

"As the innovator of this unique and disruptive channel platform strategy, we couldn't be more excited to have our team join the BCM One family," stated Alan Rihm, CEO at CoreDial. "Since 2005, our vision has been to be the best at enabling channel success with cloud communications. By joining forces with BCM One, our nearly 1,000 partners will benefit from expanded resources and support from a channel-savvy company."

This marks BCM One's seventh acquisition as part of its continued investment as a next-generation communications and managed service company and platform.

For more information about BCM One and its array of trusted solutions, visit bcmone.com.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading Next-Gen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Technology Expense Optimization and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT COREDIAL

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa™ platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions that customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 850+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce. www.coredial.com

