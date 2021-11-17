GN Store Nord A/s Successfully Places EUR 600 Million Eurobond Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW



On 17 November 2021, GN Store Nord A/S (“GN”) successfully priced a Reg S Eurobond offering (the “Offering”) in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 600 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) to be issued under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme.

The Notes will be issued on 25 November 2021 at an issue price of 99.671% and with a fixed coupon of 0.875% per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The net proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be applied by GN in connection with the financing of GN Audio’s acquisition of SteelSeries, announced by GN on 6 October 2021, and the total commitment of the Joint Lead Managers as lenders under the bridge loan facility relating to the acquisition will be reduced commensurately.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Jyske Bank, Nordea and SEB are acting as Joint Lead Managers for the Offering.

