Aurox Names Founder of RingLead and Technology Expert Steve Lehr as Chief Software Advisor

Dallas, United State , Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurox, the all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, today named data and technology expert Steve Lehr as its new Chief Software Advisor. Lehr, who founded the data automation platform RingLead, will work directly with the co-founders to strengthen the development process behind the Aurox trading platform.

“We are thrilled to bring Steve into Aurox Nation. He not only is an expert in developing software and platforms, he’s a successful entrepreneur with decades of experience rapidly growing a successful business,” said Giorgi Khazaradze, co-founder of Aurox. “Together, we are focused on investing in the functionality of our all-in-one trading platform and driving our base of crypto traders.”

“Amid all of the bogus crypto claims out there, Giorgi, Ziga and Taraz have developed and delivered a real, substantial trading and information platform. It’s no wonder that more than 50,000 crypto traders across the world trust Aurox,” said Steve Lehr, Chief Software Advisor. ”They are whip-smart and their passion is contagious - and we are only at the beginning of a very successful venture.”

As founder of RingLead, Steve built an industry-leading data orchestration provider that helped solve the data problems of businesses around the globe. The company was sold to ZoomInfo in September.

Specifically, in this new role, Steve will advise on the organization and development of the Aurox platform and help evaluate software talent.

The addition of Mr. Lehr comes on the heels of a series of major developments for the cryptocurrency trading platform. Last month, Aurox was selected by CoinMarketCap Earn for their trusted and emerging project series. Under the designation, CoinMarketCap will introduce Aurox to their hundreds of millions of monthly visitors and create a series of educational training videos to teach crypto enthusiasts how to use the platform. Giorgi will also participate in the “Crypto Goes Mainstream” Conference this week, presented by Yahoo and Decrypt.

About Aurox

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Think Bloomberg Terminal for crypto trading. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, Aurox was built to solve many of the problems that continue to plague the crypto community – from expensive platforms with fragmented information to pump and dump scams. Today, a community of more than 50,000 traders trust Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use market trend indicators and 60+ crypto exchanges.

Website: https://getaurox.com



