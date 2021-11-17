Cohere and Google Cloud Announce Multi-Year Technology Partnership

TORONTO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohere , a provider of cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) services, and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year partnership in which Google Cloud’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) infrastructure will power Cohere’s platform. Many of Cohere’s products will be developed and deployed on Cloud TPUs, Google’s supercomputers that are optimized for large-scale ML, enabling Cohere to broaden access to advanced large language models (LLMs) and NLP to more small businesses and large enterprises alike.



Today, organizations in every industry generate massive quantities of unstructured, text-heavy data such as web pages, business documents, invoices, and customer support records. NLP technologies—from data analysis and semantic search, to voice assistants and chatbots—have the power to unlock the value of that data and translate it into rich customer insights and experiences. Yet, until now, access to these technologies has been limited to enterprises with extensive financial resources, AI research teams, and advanced engineering capabilities.

To address these challenges, Cohere—using Google Cloud’s technology—allows companies of all sizes to build products and services upon Cohere’s NLP models capable of understanding, processing, and generating language, similar to how humans communicate naturally. Additionally, with just a few lines of code, customers can fine-tune Cohere’s models with proprietary datasets and integrate them into their products through an API. Developers can now focus on building products and applications that can classify, summarize, and generate text.

“Leading companies around the world are using AI to fundamentally transform their business processes and deliver more helpful customer experiences,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Our work with Cohere will make it easier and more cost-effective for any organization to realize the possibilities of AI with powerful NLP services powered by Google’s custom-designed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).”

“By partnering with Google Cloud and using Cloud TPUs, Google’s best-in-class machine learning infrastructure, we are bringing cutting-edge NLP technology to every developer and every organization through a powerful platform,” said Cohere’s co-founder and CEO, Aidan Gomez, who co-authored the breakthrough paper ‘Attention is All You Need,’ which introduced the Transformer architecture that now defines NLP. “Until now, high-quality NLP models have been the sole domain of large companies. Through this partnership we’re giving developers access to one of the most important technologies to emerge from the modern AI revolution.”

Contentfly Empowers Content Creators with Cohere

Contentfly, an on-demand content creation platform, is using Cohere to enable creators generate better content at scale. The company has helped more than 2,000 companies create content to support marketing and branding efforts.

“AI already powers much of Contentfly’s value to its customers, from providing content creators tools to augment their copywriting, to automating painstaking competitor and industry research,” said Naeem Talukdar, CEO, Contentfly. “Cohere’s natural language models have consistently been best in class, both in their sheer quality and effectiveness, and in their operational ease. Paired with Google Cloud’s advanced AI infrastructure, we expect Cohere’s models will empower our customers to unlock even more opportunities and efficiencies.”

For more information about Cohere’s NLP platform, visit cohere.ai.

About Cohere

Cohere's mission is to build machines that understand the world and make them safely accessible to all. Cohere provides access to cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) through a powerful and easy to use API. Cohere's models are capable of composing, comparing, and comprehending natural language, making it an unprecedented full stack NLP solution that radically reduces the cost for companies of all sizes to access leading AI models. Cohere is based in Toronto, Canada, and powers customers across the globe.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations’ ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Media Contact

press@cohere.ai

