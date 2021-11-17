Nozomi Networks Ranked Number 79th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it ranked 79 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Nozomi Networks grew 2,185% during this period. The company has experience 200% growth in recurring revenue this year.



Nozomi Networks Chief Executive Officer Edgard Capdevielle, credits rapid innovation in cloud-based OT and IoT Cybersecurity, a global network of loyal partners and a growing community of industry-leading customers with the company’s success. He said, “Recognition among Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500 is another validation point in our journey to unify OT and IoT security in a world that’s embracing digitization. As securing the world’s industrial environments and critical infrastructure becomes an executive branch and executive business level priority, Nozomi Networks is well-positioned for massive expansion in the markets we serve. Our strategic advancements in IoT and cloud-integrated technology and research benefit our customers and the security community at large.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Deloitte

