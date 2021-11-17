Kyligence Ranked One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, today announced it ranked 223rd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.



Kyligence’s chief executive officer, Luke Han, credits the company’s ability to identify and manage the most valuable data in multi-cloud environments with high-performance, high-concurrency data services with the company’s revenue growth. He said, “With the release of the first ever intelligent data cloud, we have expanded our product portfolio to accelerate ad hoc and streaming analytics. This has enabled data teams to provide optimal performance across all analytics approaches.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.



