Healthcare Informatics Market Size to Hit USD 100 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare informatics market size was valued at US$ 30 billion in 2020. The rapid growth of the research centers and increasing investments by the biotechnology companies for the research and developmental activities results in the generation of huge volume of data. To efficiently store and manage such huge data regarding various therapeutics and diagnosis methods is fostering the demand for the healthcare informatics across the globe. Moreover, healthcare informatics system is registering it mark in the hospital, pharmacies, and health insurance sectors. This informatics systems are used to manage the huge volume of data of the patients, medicines, and health conditions in the hospitals, pharmacies, and insurance sectors respectively. This is a major factor that boosts the growth of the global healthcare informatics market.



The healthcare informatics system can facilitate in the consistency regarding the patient’s diagnosis, acquisition and dissemination of medicines, and early detection of deteriorating health conditions of the patients. Further, the rising adoption of innovative and automated technologies in the healthcare sector is boosting the adoption of the healthcare informatics across the globe.The healthcare informatics is expected to change the way the hospitals and pharmacies operate by introducing innovative and data-centric methods and insights. Moreover,the growing penetration of cloud-based services in the healthcare sector is complementing the growth of the healthcare informatics market across the globe.

Report Scope of the Healthcare Informatics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD 30 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 12.2% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Regional Scope North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Companies Covered Accuro Healthcare Solutions, Allscripts, Agfa HealthCare Corp, Cerner Corp., Companion Technologies, Axiom Resource Management Inc., CNSI, Cardinal Health, Benchmark Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased adoption rate of the latest technologies in the countries like US and Canada. The presence of high number of biotechnology companies along with the various contract manufacturing organizations and contract research organizations is benefiting the market in this region. The rising investment by the private players in the research activities for the development of various drugs for the treatment of chronic disease such as cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, muscular degeneration, and diabetes has necessitated the need for the efficient management of data and hence, the demand for the healthcare informatics systems increased rapidly in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The rising government expenditure to develop strong healthcare infrastructure and government policies to attract FDIs is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the healthcare informatics market in the region. The presence of huge population and rising number of hospital admissions will foster the demand for the healthcare informatics systems in the Asia Pacific region, and will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the population will boost the demand for the health care services, pharmacies, and health insurances. All these sectors needs to manage huge volumes o the patients’ data that is expected to drive the demand for the healthcare informatics during the forecast period.

The high costs associated with the acquisition of the latest healthcare informatics may hamper the growth of the market. Further, lack of adequate infrastructure and capital in the underdeveloped and developing nations may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning may provide growth prospects to the market players in the upcoming future, and drive the market growth.

Based on the type, the laboratory is the leading and the fastest-growing segment. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the research activities for the development of life-saving drugs and diagnosis procedures to treat various chronic diseases prevalent among the global population.

Based on the application, the oncology segment dominated the market. This can be attributed to the increased research activities and increased treatment of the cancer patients.According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020, around 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths were reported across the globe.

Based on the end user, the hospitals segment was the leading segment in 2020. The rising prevalence of diseases coupled with the increased number of hospital admissions has significantly contributed towards the growth of this segment in the past few years. Moreover, rising investments for the development of better and improve healthcare infrastructure is boosting the growth of the hospitals especially in the developing regions.

Key Players

The major key players in the healthcare informatics market are Accuro Healthcare Solutions, Allscripts, Agfa HealthCare Corp, Axiom Resource Management Inc., Cardinal Health, Cerner Corp., Benchmark Systems, CNSI, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Companion Technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Medical Imaging

Hospital

Laboratory

Pharmacy

Health Insurance





By Application

Renal Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Cardiology

Gynecology

Respiratory Diseases

Others





By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Others





