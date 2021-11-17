Instaclustr Ranks as One of the Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure, today announced that it has earned a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Instaclustr grew 215% during the 2017 to 2020 period considered. Instaclustr also ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ in 2020.



Customers across industries turn to Instaclustr for the powerful and proven pure open source data infrastructure the company provides through its platform. Through Instaclustr’s expert solution management, organizations unlock the full advantages of some of the most scalable and high-performance open source database and analytics technologies available – while avoiding the burdens and costs of wielding those technologies on their own. With Instaclustr providing a complete ecosystem for their data infrastructure, customers are instead able to focus on product and business development initiatives.

Throughout 2021, Instaclustr has continued to expand its open source data infrastructure ecosystem by introducing Instaclustr-managed PostgreSQL and OpenSearch . These newest additions to the Instaclustr SaaS Platform join Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Kafka Connect, and Redis as powerful 100% open source technologies for supporting critical applications at the data layer. Instaclustr’s ironclad commitment to pure open source versions guarantees total application portability, and protects customers from vendor or technical lock-in that come with “open core” or proprietary alternatives.

“We’re immensely proud of our growth across myriad customer industries and sizes, and look forward to continuing to grow our platform to include powerful new open source data infrastructure technologies that customers need to power modern applications,” said Peter Lilley, CEO, Instaclustr. “Our recent additions of PostgreSQL and OpenSearch speak to our responsiveness to customer needs and to our active pursuit of adding new capabilities and flexibility for our customers’ application data infrastructure. We’re excited to again receive this recognition as a member of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, it’s an honor.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™, OpenSearch™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte