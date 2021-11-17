Prime Healthcare Hospitals Nationally Recognized with "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

ONTARIO, CALIF, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty Prime Healthcare hospitals in communities across the nation were awarded an 'A' in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a designation acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive for patient safety and quality.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which these communities should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Prime’s hospitals across the country for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

The independent grading system assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national measures of preventable errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade represents the largest set of hospitals ever graded with grades assigned to 2,901 facilities across the country. Numerous Prime hospitals have been awarded an “A” for consecutive periods, including Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, in Reno, Nevada, which earned its eleventh “A” in a row.

Prime Healthcare, with 45 hospitals in 14 states, is one of the nation's premier hospital systems recognized for quality and patient safety. This year, Prime Healthcare hospitals received more than 300 quality awards from Healthgrades, and Prime has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for six consecutive years than any other health system in the country. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the nation’s best by Fortune/IBM Watson Health, and rank among the top health systems in social responsibility and cost efficiency, according to the Lown Hospital Index.

“Recognition for delivering on our mission is an honor,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “As one of the largest and only physician-founded and physician-led health systems, Prime is uniquely able to deliver clinical quality where patients are central to all we do. Especially throughout the pandemic, we feel humbled by the opportunity to provide exceptional patient care to communities that otherwise would not have access. Thank you to all our caregivers for this remarkable achievement.”

In a 2019 analysis, the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality found 45,000 fewer deaths than a 2016 analysis, based on the prevalence of safety problems in hospitals graded by The Leapfrog Group. The safety scores consider such factors as:

How often a hospital gives patients recommended treatment for a given medical condition or procedure

The environment in which patients receive care (e.g. whether a hospital uses a computerized physician order entry system to prevent medication errors)

What happens to a patient while receiving care (e.g. whether care teams left foreign objects in patients while undergoing surgery)

The Safety Grade uses up to 27 national performance measures to grade hospitals using a methodology developed with guidance from the foremost experts in patient safety. The Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

The fall 2021 Prime hospital awardees are: Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino, CA; Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH; Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX; Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX; La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh, FL; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL; Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint Clare's Dover Hospital, Dover, NJ; Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, KS; Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA; Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ; St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO; and Suburban Community Hospital, Norristown, PA.

To see Prime Healthcare hospitals' full grade details, and access patient tips for staying safe in a hospital, visit the Hospital Safety Score at www.hospitalsafetygrade.com.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

