Rackspace Technology Helps Organizations Maximize VMware Investments with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware. The offering delivers an industry differentiating engineering and support model that provides premium value to assist companies in their larger strategic goals of cloud transformation by getting the most out of orchestration, automation, and general tooling for VMware multi-cloud computing infrastructure.



As companies drive to achieve core objectives, including automating tasks, better securing workloads, accelerating application delivery, controlling costs, and adopting new technologies such as Kubernetes using VMware, they are confronting common challenges. These include lack of expertise, limited bandwidth, rigid partner support costs, tech debt, and heavily siloed IT teams. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware addresses these common obstacles by providing access to unmatched VMware and multicloud expertise delivered through agile methods with high affinity to customers and their teams.

“The IT skills gap challenge facing organizations is only increasing as the ‘Great Resignation’ trend makes it even more difficult to find the necessary expertise,” said Bryan Litchford, Rackspace Technology Vice President, Private Cloud. “Elastic Engineering for VMware gives organizations the peace of mind that they will always have access to a team of qualified VMware and multicloud experts who are dedicated to understanding their business needs and delivering outcome-focused results.”

Through Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware, companies can leverage a DevOps approach to address key challenges. This new service offering for VMware multicloud computing infrastructure allows organizations to access services through a highly flexible consumption model, empowering organizations to transform as fast or slow as their business demands. Companies gain access to a dedicated team of VMware experts that can optimize workload migrations, accelerate innovation, or augment IT teams with specialized skills or ongoing management and support services.

“What’s unique about this service is that it’s designed to support both a traditional and modern IT operations strategy,” added Litchford. “Not all customers are evolving at the same pace or need to transform everything today. Sometimes they require extra expertise to complete the project or want to off-load the management and architecture of a VMware environment. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware allows them to get the level of expertise they require, and only pay for what they use.”

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware provides expertise on a broad range of VMware technologies, including building, migrating, optimizing, and managing VMware multicloud computing infrastructure on premises, across hyperscalers and in third party data centers. The offering is designed to accelerate and strengthen critical components of VMware environments including:

Architecture Build-Out: Tanzu, Software Defined Data Center (ESX, NSX, vSAN)

Tanzu, Software Defined Data Center (ESX, NSX, vSAN) Automation and DevOps: vRealize Automation and vRealize Orchestrator

vRealize Automation and vRealize Orchestrator Cloud Migrations: HCX, VMware Site Recover, vSphere vMotion and Zerto Virtual Replication

HCX, VMware Site Recover, vSphere vMotion and Zerto Virtual Replication Infrastructure Platforms: Dedicated and shared environments on VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solutions, and Google VMware Cloud Engine

Dedicated and shared environments on VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solutions, and Google VMware Cloud Engine Optimization: Tanzu, vRealize Operations, vRealize Network Insight

Tanzu, vRealize Operations, vRealize Network Insight Security: Carbon Black, NSX, Service Defined Firewalls, SASE, SD-WAN

“VMware provides many advantages for organizations adopting a multi-cloud strategy. Serving as a strategic advisor, Rackspace Technology can help our mutual customers realize the true potential of everything VMware multi-cloud computing infrastructure can deliver,” said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president, VMware cloud provider platform solutions, VMware. “Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware is helping deliver exactly what customers need – consumption-based support and engineering that helps them accelerate and navigate their move beyond the data center while unleashing the benefits of VMware Cloud.”

With Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware, customers will benefit from:

Flexible operational costs – A flexible pool of hours for simultaneous use across one or many VMware workloads that can scale up or down as the organization’s needs change.

– A flexible pool of hours for simultaneous use across one or many VMware workloads that can scale up or down as the organization’s needs change. On-demand access to experts – Engagement of an on-demand team, including hardware and certified professionals with expertise in all aspects of VMware and data center management.

– Engagement of an on-demand team, including hardware and certified professionals with expertise in all aspects of VMware and data center management. Consistent team structure – A dedicated team of VMware experts familiar with the organization’s goals, mission, and strategic priorities.

– A dedicated team of VMware experts familiar with the organization’s goals, mission, and strategic priorities. Shared knowledge and resources – Rackspace Technology creates and shares resources, platform tools and framework across all cloud expert teams to deliver the best possible know-how to customers.

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware is the latest Elastic Engineering solution to launch from Rackspace Technology. Other Rackspace Elastic Engineering solutions include support for key hyperscale clouds AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, data and security services, ERP and Microsoft 365.

