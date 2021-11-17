Parental Control Software Market size worth $ 1,879.89 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.72 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Parental Control Software Market ” By Operating System (Windows, Android, iOS), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Application (Educational Institutes and Residential), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Parental Control Software Market size was valued at USD 948.95 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,879.89 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.72% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=144521

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Parental Control Software Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Parental Control Software Market Overview

Growing internet addiction in the young population is a leading reason that has boosted the growth of the parental control software market. The rise in the screentime of the children has resulted in higher concerns for the parents related to kids’ physical, social and emotional health, which promotes the use of the parental control software. As per the statistics revealed by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports, the young population in the age gap of 8 to 28 spends about 44.5 hours per week on digital screens. Around 23% of teens and kids feel that they are addicted to online video games. Many video game companies are introducing games that are not only addictive but also fatal.

For instance, the Blue Whale Challenge or suicide game introduced back in 2016 offers several dangerous tasks, wherein the final task is suicide. The game took the lives of around 130 kids globally. The increasing popularity of such games has promoted the demand for parental control software. Also, the increasing use of social media by the young population is further pushing the parent to take control of the screen-time and access to the website in order to prevent them from possible threats. Furthermore, shifting the global education system towards e-learning is further propelling the market growth.

However, security concerns with parent control software can hamper the growth of the parental control software market. Nevertheless, strict government regulations on online safety for children are a key element that can create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Key Developments

Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app for iOS and Android which is designed to help protect a family’s digital and physical safety.

Apple has acquired Fleetsmith.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., McAfee LLC, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Parental Control Software Market On the basis of Operating System, Application, Deployment, and Geography.

Parental Control Software Market, By Operating System IOS Android Windows Cross-Platform







Parental Control Software Market, By Deployment On-Premise Cloud







Parental Control Software Market, By Application Residential Educational Institutes







Parental Control Software Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Warehouse Robotics Market By Product (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots), By Payload Capacity (Below 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System), By Application (E-commerce, Automotive), By Function (Transportation, Packaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Vision Systems Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Product (PC-Based Vision System, Smart Camera-Based Vision System), By Application (Quality Assurance And Inspection, Identification, Positioning And Guidance), By Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Technology (Non-Immersive Technology and Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technologies), By Device Type (Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) and Gesture Control Devices), By Application (Consumer, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Vision Guided Robotics Market By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Type (2D- Vision System Robots and 3D- Vision System Robots), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Patient Registry Software fastracking patient care activities using medical data

Visualize Parental Control Software Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.