Champtires Reports Zero Supply Chain Issues for Premium Used Tires

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champtires - one of the leading e-commerce used tire sellers - is not facing supply chain issues. In fact, over the past several months, Champtires' inventory has grown exponentially.

"Luckily, we are still able to source really great tires right now," said Brad Rea, president and founder of Champtires. "Ninety percent of our inventory has 7/32 tread or above, and we're adding hundreds of Michelins, Pirellis, Continental - tires in every brand really - every day."

Reselling used tires with significant tread life left saves them from ending up in a landfill, and it allows consumers and auto businesses to save drastically compared to new tire prices.

"Relying on premium used tires is a responsible way to use recycled products while saving yourself a lot of money," Rea said.

High-quality used tires are perfect if one or two tires are needed to match a remaining set or when replacing all four tires. Every tire that enters a Champtires facility goes through a thorough three-step inspection process. Free FedEx shipping is included on all website orders to the continental U.S.

Learn more and shop now at www.champtires.com.

