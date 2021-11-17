Nufabrx Ranked Number No. 2 in Pharmaceuticals, No. 8 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Conover, North Carolina, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufabrx, the global leader in HealthWear™, with the patented technology of embedding medications directly into clothing, today announced it ranked No. 8 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Nufabrx grew 22,957% during this period and landed the top spot in the Southeast and No. 2 Nationally in the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Sector.

Nufabrx’s chief executive officer, Jordan Schindler, credits the team’s constant desire to innovate and think outside the box, with the company’s 22,957% revenue growth. He said, “Clearly consumers, retailers and partners alike are excited about the idea of simplified health and wellness simply through the everyday clothing that we wear. Instead of having to apply a cream, take a pill or stick on a patch, getting dressed in the morning is the ideal way to solve for patient compliance and improve wellbeing.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. Nufabrx ranked #1 in North Carolina, #1 in the Southeast, and #2 Nationally in the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical sector.

About Nufabrx (Textile-Based Delivery, Inc.)

Global leader in HealthWear™, simplifying health and wellness through clothing. Nufabrx is an innovative technology company focused on controlled delivery of an active ingredient (vitamin, supplement, medication) through clothing; effective delivery lasts through 25+ wash cycles. Products include pain relief medicine delivered directly through compression sleeves and a just launched line of maternity products infused with shea butter that may help reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Patient compliance has been reimagined simply by getting dressed in the morning. Every Nufabrx product is manufactured and tested here in our North Carolina facilities, #MadeInUSA. For more information, visit http://www.nufabrx.com.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

