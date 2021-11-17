Iterate.ai Ranks as the One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The 284% revenue growth is attributed to cross-industry demand for Interplay®, Iterate.ai’s powerful low-code platform, and Signals, the unique innovation tracker analyzing 12.8 million technology companies in real-time



SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to build production-ready low-code applications up to 17x faster than traditional programming, today announced that it has ranked 407 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Iterate, which was also one of the 100 fastest-growing California companies, grew 284% during the 2017-2020 time period considered by Deloitte.

Iterate.ai earned its spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ without VC funding support. In addition, Iterate does not employ any sales people, and it also has virtually no marketing expenditures; most new business is initiated by world-of-mouth recommendations made by existing customers. The company anticipates continuing fast-paced revenue growth and momentum, forecasting 65% growth in 2022 in its most conservative projections.

Iterate.ai’s accelerated revenue growth is fueled by the unique strengths of the digital innovation ecosystem it provides to customers. The Interplay low-code platform unlocks incredibly rapid development, commercialization, and iteration of digital applications by leveraging code modules within an intuitive drag-and-drop environment. With 465 pre-built API nodes, Iterate’s patented low-code technology empowers customers across industries to leverage AI/ML, IoT, natural language processing, blockchain, data APIs, and countless advanced technologies without requiring the expensive and hard-to-find expertise to build or wield those technologies in-house. Interplay removes the complexity of testing and deploying these technologies by eliminating the need for hard coding. Iterate’s ecosystem also includes Signals , the company’s real-time innovation tracker that “helps customers connect the dots between seemingly unrelated technologies and find new platforms that can give them a competitive advantage .”

“As organizations have embraced low-code strategies to leverage the most cutting-edge and competitively advantageous technologies, our maturing business has grown from small service retainers to now include seven-figure software licenses from global enterprises,” said Jon Nordmark, CEO, Iterate.ai. “Iterate has been at the forefront of enabling customers with low-code access to many of the most innovative technologies. We’re proud that our efforts have allowed us to be recognized within the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

About Iterate.ai

Iterate is the world’s simplest, safest, and quickest way to get innovation done. The innovation platform facilitates the steps along your innovation workflow: from dreaming big with trend analysis and emerging tech evaluation, to building fast with microservices software for rapid application development. Iterate's platform has two patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators who seek low-risk, systematic ways to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives and long-term strategic planning. Iterate has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

