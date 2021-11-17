English French

Paris, 17 November 2021, 5:45 p.m.

Eramet: Change in the company’s capital as of 15 November 2021

As announced in the press release dated 4 October 2021, Eramet proceeded with the early redemption of the outstanding undated bonds convertible into cash and/or new shares (“ODIRNAN”).

Following this redemption, mainly through conversion into new shares, as specified in the press release dated 2 November 2021, the share capital of Eramet now consists of 28,755,047 shares and of 47,328,438 theoretical voting rights as of 15 November 20211.

As a consequence, Sorame-CEIR and FSI Equation, acting in concert, now hold 64.21% of the capital and 74.19% of the voting rights, as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares % shares Theoretical voting rights % Theoretical voting rights Sorame (1) 8,821,806 30.68% 16,873,644 35.65% CEIR (1) 1,839,756 6.4% 3,628,061 7.67% Sorame/CEIR sub-group 10,661,562 37.08% 20,501,705 43.32% FSI Equation (held by the French state) (1) 7,800,993 27.13% 14,611,310 30.87% State (direct ownership) 100 0.00% 200 0.00% Group total (Sorame/CEIR/FSI) (1) 18,462,655 64.21% 35,113,215 74.19%

1) The companies Sorame, CEIR and FSI Equation are signatories to a Shareholders' Agreement constituting a joint action and have been the subject of a decision and information of the Financial Markets Regulator under the No. 212C0486.



Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13,000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

1 Information relating to the total number of shares, theoretical and exercisable voting rights according to Article L. 223-8 II of the French Commercial Code and to Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations will be disclosed in the next monthly information release relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

