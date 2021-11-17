English French

DEINOVE invites its shareholders to "Investir Day"

on November 23, 2021

The first stage of the Phase II clinical trial continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S

New development contract signed with DSM

Operational start of the Microflu4AMR project





DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris, ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, will be present at "Investir Day" on November 23, 2021. Alexis RIDEAU and Mario ALCARAZ, respectively CEO and CFO of DEINOVE, will answer questions from shareholders on stand 120Q. Alexis RIDEAU will also showcase the Company in a presentation called “Microbial Dark matter, a source new antimicrobials and other treatments” (only in French – on November 23 at 12:25 PM CET), broadcast on the Investir Day website (free online subscription).

"It is important to have a progress report at the end of the year with our individual shareholders. After these successive periods of confinement, we hope to be able to meet them personally by participating in the Investir Day organized by the daily newspaper Les Echos", comments Alexis RIDEAU, CEO of DEINOVE. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. still holding back enrollment in our clinical trial, we continue to make progress on this front, and also on our technology platform and strategic R&D partnerships designed to support our antibiotic discovery business."

Latest advances of the Company

Phase II clinical trial of the antibiotic candidate DNV3837 ongoing

The first stage of the Phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and pharmacokinetics of the antibiotic candidate DNV3837 in patients with severe Clostridioides difficile gastrointestinal infection is still ongoing in the United States. As highlighted in the map on the PDF attached, the 6 states that host the active enrollment sites are among the most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak (more than 100,000 cumulative new cases in the last 7 days and critical care bed occupancy rates exceeding 70% in each of the 6 affected states), which is slowing down management of other conditions and enrollment in our trial. Nevertheless, we expect a DSMB2 review of our ongoing trial in the coming weeks.

New development contract with Dutch industrialist Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company

As part of DEINOVE's technology platform, the thousands of rare strains and bacterial extracts in its biobanking library offer an enormous potential source of active compounds. In order to support the discovery of new antibiotics, DEINOVE conducts R&D collaborations with strategic partners such as DSM. In this project, fully funded by DSM, DEINOVE is developing and optimizing the production process of an active ingredient from its proprietary bacterial collection that aims at a key DSM market. More specifically, DEINOVE's fermentation engineering and bioprocess engineering units will optimize the growing medium and key parameters of the pre-industrial process, which can guarantee the successful technology transfer and commercialization of the future product. DSM's scientific teams will be responsible for confirming the biological properties of the compound at each stage. If successful, this collaborative project will lead to the establishment of a commercial exploitation license.

DEINOVE accelerates on the microfluidics front

After being selected in spring 2021 by the French National Research Agency and funded to the tune of €2 million, the Microflu4AMR project entered its operational phase in early September. In partnership with ESPCI Paris (École Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles de la Ville de Paris), INRAE (Institut National de Recherche pour l'Agriculture, l'Alimentation et l'Environnement) and UBFC (Université Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), this project will strengthen the range of tools to characterize and screen bacterial communities in soil at high throughput.

Thus, by the end of 2022, DEINOVE will be the only company in the world to have a technological platform that matches the potential of the trillions of species that make up microbial dark matter: mastery of scales ranging from picoliter (10-12L) to 20 liters, allowing a variety of biological activity screenings of microbial dark matter at unprecedented rates (millions of biological events tested per hour) right up to industrial production of the new compounds or extracts identified.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI - code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

1 As at November 14, 2021 – CDC COVID Data Tracker



2 The Data and Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") is an independent group of experts responsible for monitoring the patient safety data of a clinical trial, and when appropriate, weighing it against the efficacy data. It may make recommendations regarding the continuation, modification or discontinuation of the trial.

