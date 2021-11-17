English French

PRESS RELEASE

November 17th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

October 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +10.3 million passengers in October 2021 compared to October 2020, with 19.8 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 65.1% of the October 2019 group traffic1.

In October 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by +2.9 million passengers compared to October 2020, with 5.2 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 55.9% of the October 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In October 2021, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 3.2 million passengers (+2.0 million passengers2), at 48.6% of the October 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.0 million passengers (+0.9 million passengers2), at 74.4% of the October 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open to receive all passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open except for gate B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is closed. All the other airports are open to commercial flights, although local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights. Since October 1st, 2021, Chile and Mauritius have eased restrictions on travelers meeting certain health requirements. Since October 15th, 2021, India is gradually reopening its borders to foreign tourists. In Madagascar, international commercial flights are gradually resuming since early November 2021. The United States has reopened its borders since November 8 for vaccinated European travelers meeting certain health requirements.

In Paris Aéroport and in October 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2020 (+1.0 million passengers 2 ), at 47.8% of the October 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+377,898 passengers 2 ), at 67.0% of the October 2019 traffic, North America (+307,554 passengers 2 ), at 36.5% of the October 2019 traffic, the Middle East (+154,306 passengers 2 ), at 52.8% of the October 2019 traffic, Latin America (+83,043 passengers 2 ), at 45.8% of the October 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific (+20,331 passengers 2 ), at 11.0% of the October 2019 traffic ;

), at 47.8% of the October 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+377,898 passengers ), at 67.0% of the October 2019 traffic, North America (+307,554 passengers ), at 36.5% of the October 2019 traffic, the Middle East (+154,306 passengers ), at 52.8% of the October 2019 traffic, Latin America (+83,043 passengers ), at 45.8% of the October 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific (+20,331 passengers ), at 11.0% of the October 2019 traffic ; European traffic (excluding France) was up (+1.6 million passengers 2 ), at 58.8% of the October 2019 traffic;

), at 58.8% of the October 2019 traffic; Traffic within mainland France was up (+313,139 passengers 2 ), at 68.7% of the October 2019 traffic.

), at 68.7% of the October 2019 traffic. Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up (+67,498 passengers 2 ), at 82.9% of the October 2019 traffic.

), at 82.9% of the October 2019 traffic. The number of connecting passengers stood at 483,179, up by +259,264 passengers2, at 45.9% of the October 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 18.0% down by -1.5 point2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +23.3% compared to 2020, at 124.7 million passengers, standing at 41.7% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +4.7%, at 31.5 million passengers, at 34.2% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, is up by +3.5 million passengers in October 20212, at 7.2 million passengers, standing at 79.7% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +71.0% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company4.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.8 million passengers in October 20212, at 1.2 million passengers, standing at 64.3% of the October 2019 traffic. It is down by -1.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +439,304 million passengers in October 20212, at 0.5 million passengers, standing at 74.9% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +100.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by +2.5 million passengers in October 20212, at 5.5 million passengers, standing at 61.9% of the October 2019 traffic. It is up by +12.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers Oct. 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan. - Oct. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 3,232,062 +2,016,868 19,357,569 -5.5% 21,126,900 -33.8% Paris-Orly 1,956,076 +911,769 12,141,610 +26.4% 13,334,524 -6.0% Total Paris Aéroport 5,188,138 +2,928,637 31,499,179 +4.7% 34,461,424 -25.3% Santiago de Chile 1,205,314 +816,230 7,184,624 -1.2% 8,438,709 -25.3% Amman 541,629 +439,304 3,619,894 +100.1% 3,861,714 +24.7% New Delhi 4,065,329 +1,925,301 27,428,370 +18.8% 32,839,715 -8.1% Hyderabad 1,307,194 +501,103 8,946,932 +19.6% 11,005,133 -4.4% Cebu 135,880 +93,955 892,982 -66.1% 998,349 -79.3% Total GMR Airports 5,508,403 +2,520,359 37,268,284 +12.2% 44,843,197 -13.9% Antalya 3,852,864 +1,996,834 20,103,383 +125.1% 20,945,513 +87.6% Almaty 574,831 +178,379 4,999,603 +71.9% 5,708,742 +43.6% Ankara 723,036 +302,242 5,723,218 +27.1% 6,277,878 -3.8% Izmir 827,730 +303,053 6,273,944 +31.4% 6,960,184 +6.7% Bodrum 282,111 +74,827 2,766,160 +99.2% 2,871,028 +82.8% Gazipaşa Alanya 93,698 +56,067 541,128 +133.1% 583,422 +92.6% Medina 211,318 +112,584 1,234,003 -39.6% 1,439,713 -57.5% Tunisia 56,147 +23,820 447,626 +45.9% 475,888 +9.4% Georgia 243,122 +223,667 1,783,095 +193.8% 1,816,710 +66.0% North Macedonia 149,939 +94,752 1,144,176 +66.4% 1,239,284 +15.5% Zagreb(6) 182,838 +127,549 1,060,618 +26.2% 1,144,831 -13.2% Total TAV Airports(7) 7,197,634 +3,493,774 44,405,347 +71.0% 47,082,447 +34.3%





Aircraft Movements Oct. 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan. - Oct. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 26,309 +10,059 193,347 +2.7% 217,436 -17.8% Paris-Orly 13,313 +4,638 92,358 +26.3% 102,244 -2.6% Total Paris Aéroport 39,622 +14,697 285,705 +9.3% 319,680 -13.5% Santiago de Chile 8,679 +4,709 59,091 +13.7% 69,807 -11.4% Amman 5,146 +3,670 36,683 +79.1% 40,420 +24.7% New Delhi 29,140 +10,509 221,889 +27.4% 265,698 +5.1% Hyderabad 11,057 +2,712 86,736 +18.0% 105,917 -0.6% Cebu 1,377 +828 10,336 -58.8% 11,770 -73.0% Total GMR Airports 41,574 +14,049 318,961 +16.9% 383,385 -4.9% Antalya 21,473 +11,159 116,452 +118.2% 125,237 +84.9% Almaty 5,256 +855 46,652 +31.7% 54,391 +18.8% Ankara 5,827 +2,435 45,397 +33.5% 51,171 +8.1% Izmir 5,676 +1,642 43,264 +26.2% 49,487 +8.9% Bodrum 2,244 +624 19,133 +100.0% 20,123 +87.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 673 +368 4,189 +119.9% 4,570 +86.0% Medina 2,031 +1,045 14,968 -7.0% 17,325 -31.7% Tunisia 513 +154 4,054 +31.2% 4,429 +7.0% Georgia 2,820 +2,118 22,100 +110.6% 23,670 +51.4% North Macedonia 1,370 +657 12,573 +63.7% 13,921 +29.5% Zagreb(6) 3,394 +1,622 23,470 +26.4% 26,418 +4.6% Total TAV Airports(7) 51,277 +22,679 336,321 +60.0% 367,072 +33.0%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - Oct. 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +313,139 18.8% +9.3% 21.2% Europe +1,604,868 47.3% +8.4% 42.5% Other International

Of which +1,010,630 34.0% -1.8% 36.3% Africa +377,898 13.0% +21.6% 13.8% North America +307,554 7.4% +1.7% 7.1% Latin America +83,043 2.2% -21.8% 2.2% Middle-East +154,306 4.6% -4.0% 4.4% Asia-Pacific +20,331 1.2% -63.6% 1.5% French Overseas Territories +67,498 5.6% +3.7% 7.2% Total Paris Aéroport +2,928,637 100.0% +4.7% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan. - Oct. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 483,179 +115.8% 3,441,749 +0.8% Connecting rate 18.0% -1.5pt 21.9% -1.1pt Seat load factor 77.9% +18.8pt 68.7% -2.2pt

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux. Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget. Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports. including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020. the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly. and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020. group revenue stood at €2.137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1.169 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1st, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be 19.2 million passengers in October 2021, up by +10.1 million passengers and 121.4 million passengers since the beginning of the year, up by +21.9 million passengers.

2 Compared to October 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 On the acquisition of the management company of Almaty airport, see page 13 of the 2021 half-year results, released on July 28th, 2021.

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

7 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.

Attachment