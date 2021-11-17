English French

Montpellier, November 17, 2021



NFL Biosciences: agreement signed with Diverchim to manufacture its active ingredients

Good manufacturing practices (GMP) production of the NFL-101 and NFL-201 active ingredients

Long-term partnership to effectively manage and control manufacturing know-how

NFL Biosciences SA, a biopharmaceutical company that is developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, and Diverchim, a French market leader for the GMP development and production of novel molecules, are announcing that they have set up a partnership. Diverchim will manage the production of liquid protein extracts from tobacco and cannabis leaves, which are the core components of NFL-101, NFL Biosciences’ botanical drug candidate for the treatment of tobacco addiction, and NFL-201, for treating cannabis dependence.

GMP PRODUCTION OF THE ACTIVE INGREDIENTS IN NFL-101 AND NFL-201

The partnership between NFL Biosciences and Diverchim will involve manufacturing the active ingredient for NFL-101 for its use in additional clinical trials beyond the current CESTO II study (Phase II/III).

The development plan mapped out will also cover the preclinical development of the active ingredient of NFL-201, NFL Biosciences’ drug candidate for treating cannabis addiction.

LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP TO EFFECTIVELY MANAGE AND CONTROL MANUFACTURING KNOW-HOW

Thanks to this partnership, NFL Biosciences will secure control over the production of its botanical extracts with a view to anticipate future requirements both at the development stage and eventually also at the commercial stage (once the pertinent Marketing Authorizations have been obtained).

Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences: “We are delighted to set up this partnership with Diverchim, which has all the expertise and know-how needed to accompany and support NFL Biosciences. The latest ‘No Smoking Month’ in France this November highlights the urgency and importance of the development of NFL-101, a natural drug candidate, which could be a first-line smoking cessation aid for people looking to stop smoking and free themselves from their nicotine dependence”.

Pierre Charrier, Diverchim CEO: “Based on its Good Manufacturing Practices-certified organization, Diverchim ensures full traceability, from the analysis of raw materials and production records through to the active ingredient’s release. These strengths were key factors behind this agreement with NFL Biosciences, and we are proud to be part of this innovative approach to tackle smoking and cannabis dependence”.

BOTANICAL DRUG CANDIDATES FOR THE TREATMENT OF TOBACCO AND CANNABIS ADDICTION

NFL-101 is a nicotine-free botanical drug candidate, comprising natural proteins extracted from tobacco leaves. It is in Phase II / III clinical trials. NFL-101 is covered by two patent families and has been subject to preclinical and Phase I clinical trials with heavy smokers, highlighting a significant reduction in the desire to smoke and long-term success with stopping smoking, without any toxicity. NFL-101 is derived from an extract with a proven track record on an off-label basis treating more than 10,000 smokers.

NFL-201 is a future drug candidate for treating dependence on cannabis, which is frequently consumed alongside tobacco, as well as alcohol. The psychoactive molecule THC and CBD will be removed from the extract during the manufacturing process, in the same way that nicotine is removed from the tobacco leaf extract for NFL-101.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based nearby Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop smoking a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration.

Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Contact

NFL Biosciences: Bruno Lafont – info@nflbiosciences.com - +33 4 11 93 76 67

PR Agency: Calyptus – nflbiosciences@calyptus.net - +33 1 53 65 68 68

