Wendel improves score in the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe indices

Wendel is once again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices (DJSI) and improves its score on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) of S&P Global.

Following the results release of the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire published on November 12, 2021, Wendel scored 76/100 in the Diversified Financials category. This score is up 5 points compared to the 2020 assessment (71/100) and positions Wendel very well above the average for its sector (27/100). This improvement is notably linked to the progress of scores on the topics of cybersecurity, protection of human rights and the fight against climate change.

Through the review of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment questionnaire, S&P Global assesses the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) performance of listed companies in different industries since 1999. The top 10% of companies with the best performance in terms of sustainability, according to criteria defined for each industry, are included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Following this assessment, Wendel remains the only French company in the Diversified Financials sector to be present in the World and Europe indices of the DJSI. Out of 174 companies evaluated for this sector, only 14 companies were included in the DJSI World. In the Worlwide index ranking of Diversified Financial companies, Wendel is tied for 6th place.

André François-Poncet, Wendel’s Group CEO, said: “This improved ranking from Dow Jones Sustainability indices compared to 2020 rewards the efforts made by Wendel and its portfolio companies over the past months. For several years, ESG topics have been central to our strategy, and we are proud that our approach continues to be recognized by DJSI, a world-renowned index such.”

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said : "We congratulate Wendel for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

In addition, Wendel applauds the performance of Bureau Veritas, a portfolio company since 1995, which also renewed its inclusion in the DJSI index and was ranked First in the professional services industry for the second year in a row.

To find out more about Wendel’s ESG strategy, please visit our website www.wendelgroup.com.





Agenda

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day - Meeting to take place in the afternoon.

03.18.2022

2021 Full Year Results - Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2021 (pre-market release).

04.28.2022

Q1 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2022 (pre-market release).

05.19.2022

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2022

H1 2022 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2022, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release).

10.28.2022

Q3 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2022 (pre-market release).

12.01.2022

2022 Investor Day

