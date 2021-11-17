English French

Arcueil, 17 November 2021

Aramis Group increases its used car refurbishment capacity with the opening of a fourth centre

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], a European leader in online B2C sales of used cars operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands, in France, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom respectively, announces the inauguration of its fourth reconditioning centre in Antwerp, Belgium. This industrial site completes an existing fleet of three centres in Europe: Donzère (France), Madrid (Spain) and Goole (UK).

As the first stage, once fully operational, this new 20,000 square metre centre will employ around 100 people and will enable the Group to respond to the strong acceleration of its sales in Belgium by refurbishing c.12,000 additional cars per year. Thanks to the know-how and expertise of Aramis Group, a pioneer in the reconditioning business since 2014, customers will benefit from reliable and guaranteed cars at the best price.

This inauguration is part of the Group's strategy to increase its refurbishment capacity in order to support the strong revenue growth in this segment (+42.1% in 20211).

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders2 of Aramis Group, say:

"The opening of this fourth centre marks a new stage in the Group's development. It is a fundamental part of Aramis Group's strategy to increase its reconditioning capacity in order to offer its customers reliable and affordable cars, and unparalleled satisfaction. This new centre in Antwerp integrates the Group's best know-how and demonstrates its ambition to offer a more virtuous model of individual mobility through its refurbished vehicles."

Aramis Group intends to continue expanding its refurbishment capacity with the opening of two additional centres in Europe in the coming months, in Nemours (France) and Hull (United Kingdom).

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenue of 1.36 billion euros on a pro forma basis, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits on their websites. As of the end of September 2021, the Group employs 1,800 people, operates a network of 61 agencies and three industrial refurbishment sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

1 Pro forma of the acquisition of CarSupermarket in the UK

2 Nicolas Chartier is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Guillaume Paoli is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, on a 2-year rotation basis

