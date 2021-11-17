Marquee Equity Helps eezylife Raise $500k in Ongoing Series A Funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquee Equity, a global fundraising platform, is helping New York-based lifestyle planner AI company, eezylife, raise funds for their initial funding round. The company is yet to close its Series A funding and has raised 500k so far through Marquee's services, in just a couple of months

Ash Narain, Founder & CEO of Marquee Equity comments, "We're honored to have worked with eezylife and are happy to see the tremendous response to their campaign. We have already closed half a million dollars just in the initial phase. They're in a very interesting space, have a fundamentally solid product and a great team and we were sure of being able to help them raise. We at Marquee are more than humbled that Nick chose us to be their fundraising partner and we could deliver to their expectations''.

Using Marquee Equity's world-class technology and proprietary investor discovery algorithm, the team identified and curated a list of investors. Once approved by eezylife, these investors were approached, ultimately leading to the fundraising. The outreach is yet to conclude with a few more leads in the pipeline. eezylife aims to close an even bigger amount.

Marquee Equity with its team of 100+ members assists 1,500 companies annually, to successfully raise capital. Nick Carbonari, CEO of eezylife, praised the fintech platform's efforts and commented, "We could not be more thrilled with our decision to use Marquee Equity to reach out to potential investors. One of the investors that we met through Marquee had participated in the latest raise and we got many calls and leads from the outreach conducted by Marquee. I would associate with them again and recommend anyone in need of reaching investors in a professional and efficient way".

"On our platform, eezylife experienced immediate success and quickly received interest from top-notch investors, the outreach is still active and we are looking at closing at a big amount. At Marquee, we ensure companies with high potential receive investor attention at the earliest and secure their desired results," adds Kabir Narain, Founder & CTO of Marquee Equity.

Marquee Equity aims to connect each entrepreneur with the best investors and guide the company to maximize their fundraising efforts. It operates as a no-judgment, technology-driven platform catering to SMEs and early-stage companies around the world. The fintech platform works with companies across the board - ideation to pre-IPO - from $100k cheque sizes to multi-billion dollar private equity funds raising capital from limited partners.

For more information please contact:

prachi@marquee-equity.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.