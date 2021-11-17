Voltalia launches the construction of the mixed photovoltaic production and battery storage plant at Sable Blanc in French Guyana

French English

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the start of construction of the Sable Blanc project, a combined photovoltaic production and battery storage plant. With this launch, Voltalia is strengthening its Toco complex, the largest battery storage complex in France with a capacity of 25.6 megawatt hours.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, said: "We are very pleased to continue our development in the territory where Voltalia was born in 2005: Guyana. This new project illustrates our ability to support Guyana's energy transition and our expertise in battery storage technology”.

The project, named Sable Blanc, combines a five-megawatt photovoltaic power plant with a 10.6 megawatt hours lithium-ion battery storage unit. This combination will allow the electricity produced during the day to be injected into the grid after dark, while improving the stability of electricity production. The future plant will produce 7,430 megawatt hours annually, equivalent to the electricity needs of 3,090 people in Western Guyana. The project is highly anticipated to help improve the electrical system in a region where electricity demand is growing rapidly, and to replace existing diesel generators in Saint Laurent du Maroni.

Sable Blanc is located near the ocean coast and the border with Suriname in the commune of Mana at a place called "Organabo" on the plot of land next to the Mana Energie Services storage plant commissioned by Voltalia last december. This region benefits from a very high level of solar radiation. Sable Blanc is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2022 and will benefit from a guaranteed sales tariff for 20 years.

The Toco complex of which the Sable Blanc project is a part will thus increase to 19.3 megawatts with a capacity of 25.6 megawatt hours.

Voltalia currently operates solar, hydro, biomass and storage power plants in French Guiana with a combined capacity of 31 megawatts, covering nearly 10% of the consumption of the main electricity grid.

