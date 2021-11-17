Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9401/11/2021FR00000639351 97322,3886Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9402/11/2021FR00000639351 84922,1656Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9403/11/2021FR00000639351 03022,1129Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9404/11/2021FR00000639351 37222,1296Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9405/11/2021FR00000639356 90722,0895Euronext

Attachment


Attachments

20211117 - Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares - short version