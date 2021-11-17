Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|01/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 973
|22,3886
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|02/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 849
|22,1656
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|03/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 030
|22,1129
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|04/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 372
|22,1296
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|05/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|6 907
|22,0895
|Euronext
