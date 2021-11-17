BetaBlocks Raises $1.5 Mi to Scale Its White Label Tokenization Platform

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetaBlocks, a Miami-based digital asset infrastructure company, announced today $1.5M in Seed funding. The round was led by E3 Negócios, Ocean Azul Partners, and SaaS Ventures.

As part of the investment, E3's Investment Director, Bruno dos Santos, will join the BetaBlocks board and Ocean Azul's Partner, Salomon Sredni, will take a board observer seat.

While SaaS Ventures has invested in 27 States and Canada, BetaBlocks is its first investment in Miami. Collin Gutman, Managing Partner, and Seth Shuldiner, Partner, relocated to Miami last year where they intend to continue investing in South Florida's most promising founders.

BetaBlocks was founded in 2018 and has helped companies such as Magic Leap, Ohm Health, and Blackdove navigate the world of digital assets and privacy.

After concluding the Endeavor ScaleUp program, BetaBlocks decided to launch a white-label asset tokenization platform, "It was a natural progression as many of the challenges boiled down to tooling and infrastructure for companies to offer digital assets without losing brand appeal," said BetaBlocks' CTO, Antonio Manueco.

BetaBlocks' CEO, Roberto Machado, expressed that "in addition to the current hype surrounding NFTs, we believe that most existing assets such as stocks, debt, real estate, art, and other physical goods will be tokenized leveraging distributed ledger technology for liquidity, 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, and governance."

The funding will mainly be used for scaling the product and engineering teams. BetaBlocks' platform allows companies to create their own digital asset marketplaces, use predefined templates for their storefronts, and select à la carte features. The modular architecture also allows more technical teams to leverage an API service layer to launch their own storefronts.

BetaBlocks' platform allows for the minting of digital assets (images, music, and videos), auctioning or fixed priced payments, crypto and fiat checkout options, primary and secondary sales options, royalties, crowdfunding securities, and a robust drag and drop dashboard that removes the need for any type of software development.

BetaBlocks recently opened its first international office in Brazil and it is currently expanding locally.

Learn more about BetaBlocks: https://betablocks.io

About E3 Negocios:

E3 Negócios is a Brazilian venture capital firm that provides multi-stage investment to develop and scale big ideas, always focusing on three layers: sustainability, economy, and environment. With a specialized staff, E3 provides mentoring with deep market and technical expertise to 20+ companies Learn more: https://www.e3negocios.com.br .

About Ocean Azul Partners:

Ocean Azul Partners is a South Florida technology venture fund focused on empowering entrepreneurs that are creating the future. Learn more: https://oceanazulpartners.com .

About SaaS Ventures:

SaaS Ventures is a Miami and Washington, DC-based venture firm focused on seed-stage B2B enterprise tech. SaaS Ventures invests predominantly in non-target geographies across a number of theme areas including supply chain and logistics, cyber security, embedded fintech, ESG, and eCommerce. Learn more: https://saasventurecapital.com

