Martin Communications Provides Innovative Tech Product to Regional Tire Distributor and Auto Repair Chain

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Communications , a Raleigh-based digital marketing agency, announced that it has successfully implemented its tech product, ProspectsRevealed , with the Colony Tire & Service website. Colony Tire & Service, a regional tire distributor with a full-service auto shop in Raleigh, NC, is a long-standing digital strategy client of Martin Communications. Colony Tire & Service offers high-quality, competitively priced automotive services and tire products in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

ProspectsRevealed, created by Martin Communications, is programming logic that tracks the users' journey as they navigate a website. That logic is used to serve customized and relevant messages and incentives to website visitors in order to create engagement based on their preference history. All ProspectsRevealed logic is automated so it can interface with CRM database software programs and track leads and sales.

"Nothing makes us happier than creating opportunities for our clients," said Jenny Burke, president of Martin Communications. "ProspectsRevealed is a solid tool that takes digital engagement to the next level, and we look forward to the growth and results it will bring to Colony Tire & Service. Within the first two weeks of launch, ProspectsRevealed has garnered 18 conversions, and we expect this to grow exponentially."

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

About ProspectsRevealed

About Colony Tire & Service

Colony Tire was founded in 1976 in Rodanthe, NC, with just two gasoline pumps. Over the next few years, the company purchased two small oil companies in Edenton and Roper, NC, and became a Farm Bureau tire dealer. Today, Colony is a multi-million dollar business and one of the leading tire distributors and automotive service providers in North America. With over 35 locations, this premier auto care and tire company serves vehicle owners throughout NC, SC, and VA. Learn more at www.colonytire.com

Media Contact

Jenny Burke

President, Martin Communications

919-621-1619

jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com

