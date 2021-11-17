Food Lion Welcomes Neighbors into Fresh, New Garner, NC, Store

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors in Garner, NC, can now nourish their families at Food Lion’s newest location. The new store, located at 16363 NC Hwy, 50 Garner, NC 27529, is open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. This is the 75th store that Food Lion has opened this year across its operating area.



The new store features an extensive product assortment, including fresh in-store made sushi, a self-service hot and cold food bar, in-store fresh-cut fruit and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have an extensive selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service, which allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

“Having served the Garner community for the past 15 years at the Glen Road location, I’m so excited and proud to welcome my friends, family and neighbors to shop with us and experience our expanded assortment and variety here at our new store, at the everyday low prices they expect,” said Joe Bove, store manager of the new Garner Food Lion. “I am really excited for the associates at the store as well. We are excited to open and take care of this great community. I look forward to seeing new faces and welcoming old friends to shop with us for years to come.”

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as freshly brewed craft beers from Deep River Brewing Company in Clayton, NC; North Carolina's Famous Bright Leaf Hot Dogs produced by Carolina Packers in Smithfield, NC; and fresh local produce grown at Cottle Farms in Faison, NC. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the new store features energy-efficient LED lighting overhead and in refrigerated and freezer cases; doors on all beer, dairy and lunch meat cases; and motion sensors on all frozen food cases that dim the lights to 20% output when not being shopped by a customer. Food Lion is the only retailer in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for 20 consecutive years. Additionally, the retailer recently received additional recognition from the EPA for its efforts to reduce refrigerant emissions which impact the ozone layer and climate change.

In another commitment to the Garner community, Food Lion donated 20,000 meals each to Community of Hope Ministries and Heaven’s Gate Ministry through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger relief initiative. Both organizations will also collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 800 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

