CitizenPath Receives LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Immigration Excellence

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CitizenPath, the online service that simplifies the U.S. immigration process for families, was named winner of the "Virtual Legal Assistant Innovation of the Year" award in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by Tech Breakthrough.

The company's unique online platform empowers immigrants and their families to correctly and affordably prepare U.S. immigration forms. When navigating the immigration system, most people are forced to choose between expensive legal services and wading through the process all alone. By combining the knowledge of experienced immigration attorneys with easy-to-use, online technology, CitizenPath created an affordable option for individuals to prepare family-based immigration forms correctly.

The online process facilitates the preparation of green card applications, citizenship applications, document replacement, and other immigration benefits typically requested from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

CitizenPath co-founder and chief executive officer Russ Leimer said, "It's a great honor for our team to work on something that actually benefits people."

The company provides a unique online experience that enables users to navigate the immigration process and receive instant feedback if there is a problem. Conditional logic presents questions in an intuitive order. Tool tips, diagrams and explainers provide more in-depth, easy-to-understand information on topics or questions that may arise during the process. Then, software looks for inconsistencies or answers that may create complications or eligibility problems.

Anonymous guests can try the service before payment. Getting access to the ready-to-sign PDF and customized filing instructions requires users to pay for the service. Paying customers are protected by a money-back guarantee. If USCIS denies a form prepared through the platform, CitizenPath refunds the money spent on the service and all directly related USCIS filing fees.

Since its launch in 2014, CitizenPath has helped thousands of people obtain green cards, naturalize as U.S. citizens, and apply for a variety of other immigration benefits. The platform provides step-by-step guidance designed with input from experienced attorneys. CitizenPath allows users to try the service for free and provides a 100% money-back guarantee that USCIS will approve the application or petition. The company's online immigration services can be found at CitizenPath.com.

Tech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies for their groundbreaking technologies and products in highly competitive, global technology sectors. The mission of the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of LegalTech categories. This year's program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 14 countries around the globe. The full listing of award winners announced in all sectors can be viewed at LegalTechBreakthrough.com.

