GPOPlus+ Announces Master Distribution and National Sales Agreement with US BioSolutions for Patented Proprietary BioFoam™ Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), announced today it has entered into a Master Distribution and Sales Agreement with US BioSolutions™ (“USBS”).

GPOX will become a Non-Exclusive Master Distributor for all products developed and manufactured by USBS with a superior pricing structure. This creates an exceptional opportunity for GPOX to assist USBS by establishing multiple sales channels, identifying national sub-distributors under GPOX, working with wholesalers, and introducing USBS products to new markets.

As part of the Agreement, USBS and GPOX will work together to develop an exclusive line of BioFoam™ PPE products to be white-labeled and/or private-labeled under GPOX’s new private brands.

Patented AquaFlex® Open-Cell Foam Technology (AquaFlex® and BioFoam™), as invented by AquaFlex® founder, Scott Smith, has been on the frontlines of water, surface, and airborne decontamination for nearly two decades. AquaFlex® was originally developed for the US Military, as a high-surface-area applicator for neutralizing chemicals on human skin in 2002. Since then, the base AquaFlex® technology continues to be used by the US Military and militaries in over 35 countries.

In 2010 AquaFlex® technology was approved, used, and endorsed by BP America in the cleanup of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2018 AquaFlex® was validated by CDC ELITE labs for water sampling for pathogens. Since then, AquaFlex® has been used by the State of Florida to help mitigate the effects of harmful algal blooms.

To deliver the highest level of protection from surface and airborne pathogens during these uncertain times, AquaFlex® has been repurposed into a BioFoam™ PPE product line that includes face masks (BioShield™), Wipes (BioWipe™), Mitts (BioMitt™), and Sponges (BioSponge™). Additionally, a non-toxic, alcohol-free, and chemical-free Surface Cleaner (BioWash™) has recently been added to the product line. BioFoam™ PPE offerings are reusable, biodegradable, water-immersible, do not promote microbial growth, and won’t mold, hence meeting the game-changing standards for Sustainability without Compromise™.

GPOX Chairman and CEO Brett H. Pojunis said, “US Biosolutions has an amazing line of unique products which are in very high demand in today’s current environment. We shared samples of BioFoam products with a select few of our Members and distribution partners and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our team has begun working on marketing strategies and fully anticipates widespread adoption of this amazing and sustainable technology for both b2b and b2c markets.”

Pojunis continued, “BioFoam™ is world changing technology, and there are significant applications for unmet market needs using patented and proprietary BioFoam™ technology. Just one example is the scientific fact that single-use paper towels along with cotton rags deactivate disinfectant (“quat binding”) leaving live, infectious pathogen droplets on surfaces that significantly increase the risk of human infection. BioFoam™ products do not deactivate disinfectants and are the first and only solution to a previously unsolved problem that people didn't even know they had."

“We feel fortunate to have been introduced to and reached a final agreement with GPOX to serve as one of our primary Master Distributors,” said USBS CEO Jeff Vacek. Mr. Vacek continued, “the national sales team GPOX has established is quite impressive, unmatched, and will serve as an unprecedented army to fight environmental contamination with the mission of Sustainability without Compromise™ to protect and preserve human health along with the environment. The GPOX internal system of marketing and distribution fits well to adequately support rapid growth and educate the public.”

As part of the Agreement, GPOX will develop multiple wholesale and consumer-facing eCommerce websites. Until then, US BioSolutions created a promo code for GPOX Shareholders and Members to purchase their products at a discount. Please visit: https://usbiosolutions.com and enter promo code GPOX to receive a 10% discount on their existing product line.

$5 Million Equity Crowdfunding Offering

GPOX recently announced the launch of its $5,000,000 equity crowdfunding offering . Investors are encouraged to learn more about GPOX’s direct investment. Details of the Company’s offering, Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), how to invest, and investor presentation can be found at https://invest.gpoplus.com .

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About US Biosolutions + BioFoam™

US BioSolutions™ (USBS), the creators of BioFoam™, along with its strategic partners, is a company whose mission is to develop, manufacture, and market innovative, sustainable solutions that preserve our natural resources and provide the highest level of protection from harmful toxins and pathogens.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long-term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPOPlus+ Contacts:

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment