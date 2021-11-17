HRCI Creates Diversity and Inclusion Certificate for HR Leaders

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI , in partnership with MindEdge Learning , has produced a new series of courses, the Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management , to guide human resources leaders create a more inclusive and equitable workplace.



A 2021 McKinsey Report revealed that women of color are just as likely to face microaggressions at the frequency that they did two years ago. Additionally, data from McKinsey and LeanIn.Org divulges that about 70% of companies said it is very or extremely critical to work to support employee well-being and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Yet less than a quarter formally recognize that work through performance reviews, advancement, and compensation. Keep in mind that $12 trillion could be added to worldwide GDP if the gender pay gap narrows by 2025.

The certificate program explores leaders’ and other stakeholders’ responsibilities in recognizing diversity, working and communicating inclusively, reducing unconscious biases, acting accountably, and assessing diversity and inclusion initiatives using qualitative and quantitative methods.

Developed in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) guidance on diversity and inclusion for organizations, the courses explain how diverse and inclusive workplaces are more productive, innovative, creative and profitable. All of these foster an inclusive culture that produces higher employee engagement, satisfaction and retention rates. Courses offered in this certificate include:

Fostering an Inclusive Culture: Individuals will learn how to create, encourage and develop an inclusive culture. The course illustrates the many benefits of an inclusive culture, including higher levels of employee engagement, productivity, employee satisfaction and retention rates. It also examines how to uproot workplace toxicity and address and prevent harassment and discrimination.

Assessing Diversity and Inclusion: Explains how to use soft and hard metrics to formulate, update and implement diversity and inclusion goals. It also examines the importance of employee buy-in, diversity leaders and C-suite support in achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Hiring and Retaining Diverse Talent - Individuals will explore how to use talent management systems and performance metrics to create a diverse workplace. This course illustrates that providing equal opportunities for continued engagement, including flexible work arrangements, mentorship programs and employee benefits, is paramount for an organization's diversity and inclusion efforts to succeed.



“Successful organizations must create a workplace that respects and appreciates the value that a diversified workforce brings to the organization. HR plays a special role in creating work-related opportunities and career paths that deploy lasting cultural and organizational processes that are reflective of the skills and experiences represented by its employees,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI.

The courses are mobile-friendly, audio enabled and include an “Ask the Expert” feature. Learners can submit questions about course content and receive a response from a subject matter expert in less than 24 hours.

