Tytan Cybernetics (“Video River Networks” OTC) announces Arrival of First Generation Tytan Electric Vehicle

TORRANCE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tytan Cybernetics/ Video River Networks “the Company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Fintech company, is pleased to announce the arrival of their first generation Electric Vehicle under the Joint Venture agreement with Lingstar Co.



Completed ahead of schedule, the EVs arrived direct from the production facilities and they’re safely and securely in planning for showroom display in the near future.

“After months of hardwork and determination by Lingstar and our team, I’m pleased to share that our first Electric Vehicles have arrived in California! Our team is coming together to review and develop innovative applications for our EVs. We’re celebrating this milestone as an outlook of our commitment to the evolution of Electric Vehicle technology. Accelerating the growth of viable technologies of tomorrow is one of the main goals of Tytan Cybernetics and we look forward to the next steps ahead!” CEO Frank Igwealor.

About Tytan Cybernetics, Inc.

Tytan Cybernetics, Inc. is an Electric Vehicle and Fintech company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R"), with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetics is in the process of cultivating prosperous technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

