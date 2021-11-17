Interpublic Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for Second Consecutive Year

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the second year in a row, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress across industries, providing information to investors and other stakeholders that is critical in understanding a company’s long-term value. The index recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. IPG is the only company from the advertising and marketing sector named to the prestigious list.

“We understand that environmental, social and governance concerns are key drivers of success, for us and for all of our stakeholders,” noted Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, IPG. “As a company that helps amplify and create cultural norms through the ideas and content we produce, we understand the responsibility to further increase our positive impact in society. We will therefore continue to work with our clients, employees, shareholders and business partners to ensure that we are doing all that we can to operate sustainably, support the health of the communities in which we do business, and promote the responsible use of data and digital media. We are focused on mitigating our impacts when it comes to the environment, and we know there remains much work to be done in this area. We’re proud of this recognition of our progress on these key ESG priorities, and remain committed over the long-term to advancing gender and racial equity, addressing climate change, and expanding economic opportunity,” he continued.

ESG Performance Targets

IPG has made progress on its integrated ESG efforts this year. Earlier in 2021, the company committed to an action plan that consists of three climate goals:

Setting an emissions reduction target through the Science Based Target initiative

through the Science Based Target initiative Sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030

by 2030 Reaching net zero emissions by 2040

Other IPG initiatives include:

Publishing our first SASB report, becoming the first company in the advertising and marketing sector to publish in alignment with SASB’s industry standards.

Creating the company’s first-ever board diversity policy and maintaining the diversity of our board; four of the Board’s (40 percent) current members are women and one member of the Board is African American.

Creating the company’s first-ever human rights policy and revised travel policies that include a focus on sustainability.

More information on IPG’s values and progress can be found here .

IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.



