Proactive news headlines including Kontrol Technologies, Bragg Gaming, Victory Resources, BioPorto and Maverix Metals

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Kontrol Technologies raises full-year 2022 revenue guidance after seeing increased demand for its BioCloud units

Bragg Gaming says ORYX Gaming unit successfully launches its platform in Dutch market with BetCity.nl brand

Victory Resources outlines plan for expanded drill program at its Smokey lithium property in Nevada

BioPorto sees 'satisfying' 3Q with strong antibodies, ELISA kits and research-use sales of its flagship NGAL Test

Maverix Metals had another good quarter, says Stifel GMP analysts

MedX Health to bring its leading-edge DermSecure Screening Platform to Turkey

Playgon Games completes previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,491,334

CLS Holdings says its subsidiary City Trees honoured as LeafLink's THC Concentrate category winner

Silvercorp Metals to build new mill and tailings storage facility near its operations in the Ying mining district

Nextleaf Solutions says Health Canada application for psychedelic dealer’s license now under review

Cloud DX announces launch of its patient-first program and new contracts with Home Medical Providers in Tennessee and Georgia

Standard Uranium boosts its board with industry veterans Mike Young and Zoya Shashkova as independent directors

Bloom Health Partners will trade on OTCQB market under 'BLMHF' symbol; announces expansion in Atlanta

INDVR Brands announces move to become a fully-licensed manufacturer as it relaunches its Cheech's Private Stash in Colorado

Cabral Gold sets sights on promising Central trend for new discoveries in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district

Thunderbird Entertainment's Great Pacific Media division partners with director Brad Peyton and physicist Michio Kaku for new series 'If: Imagine the Impossible'

VR Resources uncovers new rare earths and critical metals system in Canada at Hecla-Kilmer project in Ontario

ESE Entertainment to produce broadcast for Digital Motorsport World Cup

Looking Glass Labs says its subsidiary House of Kibaa lists all 10,000 GenX NFTs on Rarity ranking database

Belmont Resources partner Marquee Resources kicks off drilling at the Lone Star project in Washington State

Montero Mining and Exploration gets to work on its Avispa copper-molybdenum project in Chile

