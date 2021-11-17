Griffin Hoffmann Joins Hill Property Partners as Partner; Plans to Expand Investment Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based Hill Property Partners (HPP) announces that Griffin Hoffmann has joined the private investment firm as Partner. Hoffmann, who most recently served as Head of Acquisitions and Development at Somerset Partners, will work alongside the company’s founder, Mitchel Hill, to expand and grow HPP’s new investment platform.



Griffin brings more than 11 years of direct real estate investing experience to his position at HPP. During his seven-year tenure at Somerset Partners, Hoffmann worked on all aspects of the company’s acquisition, operations, and development verticals, overseeing more than $1.5B worth of transactions including, most notably, 300 East 42nd Street, the Mott Haven Master Plan development, and over 5000+ units of multi-family apartments across the country.

“I am extremely excited to join Mitch and look forward to growing HPP’s existing portfolio and platform,” said Hoffmann. “Mitch and I have worked together on a number of transactions over the past several years—our new partnership solidifies our complimentary skill sets perfectly. We are already in full stride, having closed two acquisitions while actively seeking new GP and Co-GP investment opportunities.”

HPP is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and developing commercial and multifamily real estate investments throughout the United States. As an owner, operator, and developer, HPP strives to achieve above-market returns for its investors and partners by combining an opportunistic strategy with diligent and conservative underwriting while leveraging its extensive relationships in the industry to source and execute creative and unique deals. Backed by significant family offices, HPP focuses on GP, Co-GP and controlling LP opportunities. HPP has also placed multiple debt investments through its lending program.

Since Hoffmann joined HPP this Fall, the company has purchased two value-add multi-family properties in premier growth markets, including Blue Ridge Apartments, a 48-unit property in Raleigh, NC; and Arbor Trace Apartments, a 148-unit property located in Virginia Beach, VA.

“Griffin is an extremely creative, knowledgeable and talented individual who brings incredible energy and tenacity to all that he does. His experience working on both sides of the table, owning and operating assets and his strong industry relationships will help propel HPP’s platform to new levels,” said Mitchel Hill, managing partner of HPP. “I am thrilled to have found such a complimentary partner to grow the business alongside of.”

Prior to his real estate career, Hoffmann was a senior captain on the 2013 Final Four Syracuse Men’s Basketball team and was part of the winningest class in Syracuse basketball history (2009-2013).

Founded in 2015 by Mitchel Hill, HPP has acquired, developed, and invested in over 10,000 multi-family units nationwide, as well as multiple mixed-use and commercial office properties in markets across the U.S.

