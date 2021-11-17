Eagle Eye Networks Ranks Number 307 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Eye Networks today announced it ranked 307 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. As the number one provider of video surveillance solutions for the third year in a row, Eagle Eye earned the number 12 overall spot in the category of Electronic Devices/Hardware. The company grew 403 percent during that period.

Eagle Eye Networks CEO Dean Drako said the company’s alignment with two major trends – the move to cloud and adding artificial intelligence (AI) to cloud video surveillance – contributed to the company’s stellar growth.

“I firmly believe that the confluence of cloud and AI is revolutionizing video surveillance around the world,” said Drako. “Eagle Eye is at the forefront of this revolution, delivering technologies that will make the world a safer place and businesses more efficient. Working with our global network of reseller partners and an extensive ecosystem of API partners, Eagle Eye Networks’ success is driven by four key components: great customer service to earn our customers business; cybersecurity to keep customer data protected; product features and capabilities to deliver the privacy customers want and resellers need; and reliability to ensure systems are always available for our customers.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology, and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent, and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, and entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Eagle Eye Networks ranked 187 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2020, and it earned number 133 in 2019.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

