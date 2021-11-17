Simplify Healthcare ranks 239 among the fastest-growing companies on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Aurora, IL, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology solutions provider, has been named a winner in the prestigious 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year. This year the company ranks 239 among the fastest 500 growing technology companies in North America, that redefined the cutting-edge and transformed businesses in 2020. The company also ranks 176 in the Software and SaaS industry category. Simplify Healthcare is excited to receive this accolade for innovation and rapid growth amid a year marked by unprecedented challenges.

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing technology solutions company addressing the toughest challenges facing healthcare payers and TPAs/ASOs today. The company’s customer-centric approach and diverse portfolio of end-to-end automated solutions make it uniquely qualified to navigate the rapidly changing market landscape of the payer and TPA industries.

We’re honored to be named a winner on Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500™ for the second year. The award program upholds one of the most objective evaluations of innovative technology companies in North America. With strong support from its clients, partners and employees, Simplify Healthcare continues to innovate and deliver high value solutions with deep healthcare subject matter expertise in response to the evolving business and technology needs of Healthcare Payers and TPAs. — Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

It’s a great experience to gain this prestigious benchmark of success. We credit this achievement to many of the leading healthcare payers who trust Simplify Healthcare as their technology partner to achieve operational excellence. A special thanks to our partners, employees and to Deloitte for recognizing our achievement in transforming healthcare payers and TPAs/ASOs through our diverse portfolio of end-to-end automated solutions. — Harry Jordan, Chief Operating Officer, Simplify Healthcare

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ program is part of Deloitte’s initiative in recognizing some of the most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing healthcare enterprise solutions company that offers a unique platform which solves a number of pain points for healthcare payers. Simplify Healthcare is the leading player in the benefit plan management vertical with deep expertise for Large Group, Small Group, and Individual Benefit Plan Management across all lines of business (Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and ACA-QHPs). The company is quickly emerging as a leading player in other areas including: Provider Data, Directory and Contract Management, Client Setup, Onboarding, and Enrollment Management, Member and Provider Benefit Inquiry, and Value-Based Payment Reconciliation. The company has consistently seen an increase in PBPs filed with CMS using the Medicare Advantage plan management solution, eMedicareSync™, currently accounting for 1 in 4 individual PBPs submitted to CMS. The company ranked 38 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest region and 700 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s fastest-growing private companies list. In 2020, the company ranked 164 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list and was also recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Hype Cycle for the U.S. Healthcare Payers report.

About Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is now in its 27th year, recognizing the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies. — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Since the technology innovation awards’ inception, we’ve been honoring the companies that redefine the cutting edge; transform the way we do business; combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship; and disrupt the technology industry. The program provides one of the most objective rankings, aimed at recognizing the effort, dedication, and resiliency of technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies.

In order to be eligible for 2021 Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. Companies must also fall within one of the following industry categories: Biotechnology/pharmaceutical; Communications/networking; Digital content/media/entertainment; Electronic devices hardware; Energy tech; Medical devices; Semiconductor; Software & SaaS

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

