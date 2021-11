Icelandic English

As previous announcements from Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) have indicated TM tryggingar hf., the bank‘s subsidiary, owned 6,400,000 shares nominal value in the bank when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

Today TM tryggingar hf. sold all of its shares in the bank. The bank‘s share capital today amounts to 4,892,769,932 nominal value of which the bank owns 117,256,300 own shares, as previously announced.