GHD calls on citizens, governments, and industry to embrace waste-to-energy solutions to achieve global climate goals

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, has launched No Time to Waste , a North American public awareness campaign championing the potential of biogas to decarbonize natural gas networks, support a circular energy economy, and help achieve some of the ambitious emission reduction goals set forth by global leaders at COP26.



As part of the campaign, GHD published a whitepaper including insights from GHD engineers, scientists and climate change experts across North America. According to data cited by GHD, solid waste is projected to grow 70 percent to 3.4 billion tonnes by 2050 due to population growth and natural human activity. The whitepaper outlines the opportunities available to scale up the development of multi-stakeholder projects to reverse this trend and turn waste into energy and provide clean energy solutions at the local level.

“As more and more jurisdictions declare climate emergencies around the world, sustainable energy sources like biogas are critical to providing the closed-loop solutions our climate desperately needs,” said Margaret Zuckweiler, GHD’s Waste Service Line Leader. “The opportunity to capture unrealized energy potential from available waste organics has never been greater.”

The No Time to Waste campaign is being rolled out across North America to promote waste-to-energy solutions among municipalities, state and provincial governments, as well as decision makers in the energy, transportation and commercial sectors. The campaign is also focused on empowering consumers to take up the cause in their own homes and daily lives. According to GHD research, the most significant waste category is food and green waste, representing over 40 percent of global municipal waste generated.

“As cities, states and whole countries declare climate emergencies, there’s an urgent global need to decarbonize which requires bold action and collaboration,” said Robert Dysiewicz, GHD’s Future Energy Global Innovation Leader. “Along with everything we heard during COP26, it’s well understood that accelerating the circular economy transition through policies and investment needs to happen now.”

There are a number of factors currently accelerating the adoption of waste-into-energy technologies, including the banning of organic wastes from landfills and growing consumer awareness of circular waste strategies like composting of organic household waste to be turned into green energy like renewable natural gas (RNG). RNG can be generated from various available biogas sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment facilities, and agricultural.

“RNG is a viable option today, and with the right tools we’re focused on helping clients get it right,” said Patrick Young, GHD’s National RNG Leader. “It takes a continuous understanding of the market, contractual implications including feedstock offtake, and identifying where the gas is sent to ensure the return on the investment pays off.”

