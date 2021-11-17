Ecobot Appoints Grant McCullagh to Board of Directors

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobot today announced that Grant G. McCullagh has been appointed to its board of directors. The former vice-chairman and executive vice president of AECOM has 35 years of experience as a top management executive at several global corporations and is deeply involved in the construction technology industry.

"Grant's experience and connections will serve the company well as we pursue our vision to accelerate construction starts responsibly and leverage environmental data into massive improvements throughout the construction lifecycle," says Lee Lance, CEO at Ecobot.

"This is exactly the blueprint we had when we initially invested in Ecobot, and it is great to see it all coming together," says Tim McLoughlin, partner at Cofounders Capital and board director at Ecobot. "At Cofounders, we know that it is critical to pull in investors and board members that have deep industry expertise. That is exactly what we got when Shadow Ventures invested and when Grant joined the board."

"One of the bigger advantages a built environment startup can have is surrounding their team with industry veterans who understand the nuanced ways in which this market operates," says KP Reddy, founder, and general partner at Shadow Ventures, an early investor in Ecobot. "Grant McCullagh fits that definition perfectly for Ecobot. As a career built environment executive who's led companies through multiple market cycles and technology waves, Grant has mounds of strategic wisdom to offer the team. His addition to the Ecobot board is a strong signal of the company's impact and future potential. We couldn't be more thrilled about the partnership."

"As the world is evolving to technology that drives ease, speed, and clarity of communications, Ecobot fits the bill perfectly. Additionally, I find platforms with the ability to leverage into even larger TAMs especially exciting," says Mr. McCullagh. "I'm so happy to join the team."

Mr. McCullagh combines a technical background with corporate finance expertise. He currently serves as managing director at TTWiiN, a technology accelerator platform, and at AEC Angels VC Fund. Mr. McCullagh is also a board director at Hill International and Thornton Tomassetti and was previously a board director at WSP Global and OnScale.

About Ecobot

Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that enables customers in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry to speed construction starts by optimizing mandatory environmental permitting. Ecobot enables its customers to leverage field data collected during permitting into massive improvements throughout the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobotapp.com.

