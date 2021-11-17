Beazley hires medical professional liability expert Joseph Washington

Farmington, CT, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As specialist insurer Beazley moves to expand its Hospital Professional Liability portfolio in the United States, Joseph Washington has been appointed Underwriter for US Hospitals, beginning his role on Monday, November 15 2021. Joseph is the first step in the expansion of the US Hospitals product in the US, and he will be instrumental in the development of future team growth.

With over 25 years of medical professional liability experience, gained at Berkshire Hathaway and Zurich, Joseph has specialised in providing this type of coverage for hospitals throughout his career and brings with him a wealth of expert knowledge and experience in the field.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “With Beazley’s reputation for working with organizations that manage their own risk effectively, they’re a well-respected player in this market. Naturally, I am very much looking forward to working with them to open distribution for Hospital Professional Liability here in the states.”

Matt McCullaugh, Focus Group Lead for US Hospitals at Beazley, added: “This is an exciting hire for us, as we continue to target double-digit growth into 2022. While the London distribution remains core to Beazley’s US Hospitals offering, there is a real opportunity to access more middle market US hospital business, by opening up distribution locally. With his vast experience in this area, Joseph is the ideal candidate to help us achieve this.”

Joseph will be based in Atlanta.

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com