Minera IRL Launches New Website

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website www.minera-irl.com (“Website”). The fully redesigned Website offers a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality and straightforward access to the Company’s information and news.



The new Website features an overview of our operations with direct links to the associated technical reports. In the investors’ section you can view historical share information as well as the current stock price and the spot Gold Price. The content of the Corporate Social Responsibility section demonstrates our commitment to our communities which is at the core of our culture. The timeline provides a historical record of the Company starting in 2002 with our formation and the acquisition of the Corihuarmi Project.

This Website is dynamic and we intend to provide information about our progress on the Website in a timely manner, as well as links to our corporate newsletters so that shareholders can access our communication materials in one central location.

Commenting on the new website, Diego Benavides, CEO of Minera, said: “The launch of the new Website is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement of our communication strategies. While this redesign has been a big undertaking, we believe our shareholders will be pleased with the result.”

About Minera IRL

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE and BVL listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration and development in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru and is currently advancing the Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Pérez

Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides

CEO and Director

