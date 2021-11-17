URAC unveils new health plan accreditation programs

Washington, DC, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, a leading national health care accreditor, announced today that it has launched its new and improved health plan accreditation suite to serve health plans of all sizes. The new programs give health plans a choice for their accreditation.

URAC’s health plan accreditation programs introduce contemporary concepts in areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. In addition, the programs address mental health parity, an area of increasing importance for patients and which has oversight from both individual state and federal governmental entities.

URAC also offers Medicaid accreditation, as well as a Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) module for health plans to demonstrate their commitment to effectively and efficiently managing the needs of this special population.

“We designed these new programs with the real needs of health plans in mind,” said Jeff Carr, Vice President, Business Development URAC. “We aim to offer health plans a meaningful choice for their accreditation needs. We maintained our collaborative, learning review process while shortening the review timelines and making accreditation more affordable, all to ensure that our accreditation programs help health plans demonstrate the highest quality for members their families.”

URAC will hold a free webinar about its new Health Plan Accreditation Programs on Wednesday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern where URAC leaders and health plan clients will review program improvements. To attend the event register here.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. www.urac.org.

