Alpaca Audiology Acquires Abingdon Hearing Care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpaca Audiology (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Abingdon Hearing Care. Audiologist Mary Hinchey, the seller, will remain on with the acquired company.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Abingdon Hearing Care is a practice serving the Abingdon, Virginia area. The practice has been providing superior care to its patients for 16 years. Abingdon’s professionals offer a comprehensive range of services and goods including hearing evaluations, hearing aid repair, hearing aids and assistive listening devices, and hearing accessories.

“We welcome the certified and trained experts at Abingdon Hearing Care,” said Alpaca President, Brian Vesely. “They develop and implement quality, comprehensive, and cost-effective hearing healthcare which educates, informs, and benefits patients.”

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands operating in more than 220 clinics across the country. Abingdon Hearing Care will retain its name and join Alpaca’s Next Level Hearing regional brand. Alpaca will now have 8 clinics in Virginia.

Learn more about Alpaca at https://www.alpacaaudiology.com.

