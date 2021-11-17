DSG Global announces the release of an exciting new range of officially licensed Shelby® golf carts to the world market

Available in GT-350 ® , GT-500 ® , and Shelby Cobra® models

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) today announced that DSG GLOBAL will introduce the new officially licensed range of Shelby® golf carts to the world market.

Except for minor body panels and small lithium battery packs, golf carts haven’t changed much in the past decade. The current offerings from the big three are underpowered, lack modern technology, and are just plain boring. In an effort to shake up the golf cart market, Vantage Tag Systems, a division of DSG Global (OTC: DSGT), is launching a line of highly featured, high performance, officially licensed Shelby golf carts set to disrupt the golf cart market.

More than just a styling exercise, these volume-production carts have performance and convenience upgrades to ensure they truly are the “Shelby of Golf Carts.” There are three models available: Shelby GT-350®, Shelby GT-500®, and the ultimate in performance, the Shelby Cobra which is up to 96% more powerful than a standard electric cart.

All versions feature a powerful, maintenance-free AC electric motor and large lithium battery pack. Other available upgrades include a coil over front suspension, performance brakes, and 14-inch wheels. They have selectable performance modes, with a low-speed mode tuned specifically for golf course operation. Higher performance for other environments is available at the touch of a button. These carts also have the latest technology typically found in premium automobiles including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, rear backup camera, radio, LED lighting and streaming music. And they are available with three seating configurations: 2-seat golf cart, 4-seat resort cart, and special order 6-seat version.

Vantage Tag Systems is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of fleet management solutions for the golf industry, including carts and vehicle tracking systems. Adding this lineup of Shelby carts to its portfolio provides even more options to its customers and brings added excitement to the game of golf.

DSG Global is committed to the electrification of mobility. In addition to golf carts, the company imports and markets electric SUVs, pickup trucks, low-speed vehicles, e-Scooters, e-Bikes, and commercial vehicles under the ImperiumTM brand.

The Company will introduce the GT-500® Shelby® Golf Cart as well as many other vehicles from Imperium on display at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 19 – 28.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACERTM single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/.

