NCQA Launches Equity Accountability to Eliminate Stubborn Health Disparities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) announces today it will use its considerable experience evaluating healthcare quality and performance to accelerate improvement with one of the healthcare system's most persistent problems—inequitable care. NCQA's new Health Equity Accreditation program sets a robust framework for organizations to identify and close individual care gaps, and as a result, to collectively improve health equity nationwide.

"As the nation's leading healthcare performance measurement and quality organization, we know that high-quality care is equitable care," said Margaret E. O'Kane, NCQA President. "Every individual deserves the best quality treatment regardless of racial, socioeconomic, gender, sexual orientation or cultural characteristics."

There is a clear and historic need. Racial disparities cost the U.S. an estimated $93B in excess medical costs and $42B in lost productivity per year, as well as economic losses due to premature deaths. In a report from Kaiser Family Foundation, though relatively few Medicare beneficiaries overall report problems with access to care, a larger share of Black and Hispanic beneficiaries report trouble getting needed care than White beneficiaries. People of color also disproportionately have a higher burden of chronic disease - the CDC reports 21.5% of Hispanics aged 20 and over have diabetes compared to 13% of white people.

NCQA's newly minted Health Equity Accreditation program offers a framework to assist health plans, health systems and other care organizations to:

Assess where care disparities may exist and work to eliminate gaps.

Improve quality, monitor improvement and standardize processes.

Deliver culturally and linguistically appropriate services.

Align staff, leadership and their supporting organizations.

Strengthen organizations' appeal for employer and government contract partnerships.

The Health Equity Accreditation Program is an expansion and evolution of NCQA's prior Multicultural Health Distinction program already championed by several insurance plans and state governments. Simply stated, the program holds organizations accountable to prove they evaluate and elevate the health of all the populations they serve

Health Equity Accreditation is available for insurance plans, health systems and other care delivery organizations immediately. Evaluations (surveys) begin in July 2022.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed healthcare choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

