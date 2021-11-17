Hop-on Creative Executive Curt Doty Joins the C-Suite for Digitalage as Chief Creative Officer

Hollywood, CA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), an international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, software and telecommunications hardware, has announced Curt Doty as the Chief Creative Officer for its recently announced decentralized social media, entertainment, and journalism platform Digitalage. The recent news of Hop-on’s intention to acquire Doty’s company Vertuoso, specializing in vertical story-telling, ad-tech and content development will integrate Vertuoso’s expertise into Digitalage. Peter Michaels, CEO, Hop-on, Inc., and Curt Doty, Founder, Vertuoso, jointly made today’s announcement.



Doty’s role includes the proper cultivation and development of an overall creative direction for the company. As Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Doty is responsible for managing and directing all creative teams, internal and external and their output. This includes Branding, Marketing, User Experience, Content and Advertising. Doty’s consultant role up through the company’s stealth mode has been to create the brand identity and positioning. On the user experience side, he has led a team of designers to create one of the more innovative interfaces for any social media platform.

According to Doty, “I am most excited about this platform because of its future facing philosophy of artist’s rights, fair and equitable revenue share for content creators and correcting all the ills of current social platforms. Including greater services, driving better personalization, creating robust creator tools, and a new suite of innovative ads thus powering the platform’s unique support of its creative community.”

Regarding today’s announcement, Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, said, "Under Curt’s creative leadership we will provide our users, advertisers, publishers, and other content providers with a new user experience for Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy. I am blown away by his work to date.”

Curt Doty states, “Digitalage is laying the foundations for fully immersive extended reality experiences that will radically transform social and communications paradigms, as well as delivery and consumption of entertainment and journalism. It is a dream project.”

About Curt Doty:

Curt Doty, former NBC Universal creative executive, is an award-winning marketer. His branding practice spans 25 years of experience. As a creative entrepreneur, his sweet spot of innovation has been uniting the worlds of design, content and technology. Working with Microsoft, Toshiba and Apple, Curt created award-winning advanced content experiences for mobile, eBooks and advertising. He has bridged the gap between TV, Film and Technology while working with all the movie studios and dozens of TV networks. His network branding work spreads across the globe with relaunches of ABC, CBS, FX, Discovery Health, A&E domestically and internationally StarTV, Phoenix Channel, The Movie Network, ProSieben, SAT.1 and Kabel 1. Curt’s Fortune 500 work includes content marketing and digital storytelling for brands like GM, US Army, USPS, Abbott, Dell, Genentech, and Viacom.

About Vertuoso:

Founded by Curt Doty in 2017, Vertuoso is a content marketing agency that delivers innovative multi-platform strategies to support and enhance its clients’ goals with a mobile-first focus. For content strategies, the company launches brands, shows, documentaries and networks on all of the established and emerging social and streaming channels. Award-winning creative executive Doty was an early evangelist of vertical storytelling. He has built up Vertuoso’s expertise in verticalizing shows for MTV and BET and has helped distribute vertical content on Snapchat and IGTV. Vertuoso evolved its content distribution arm and recently placed six shows on ClixTV®.

About Hop-on, Inc.:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a U.S.-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. To contact CEO Peter Michaels, please email: contact@hop-on.com or phone: 949-756-9008. See: www.hop-on.com www.twitter.com/hpnn

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one-stop-shop for content creation and management so those contributors can reach their full potential. For publishers, influencers and contributors, Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy by supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.

