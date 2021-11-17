Global Nerve Conduit Market to Reach USD 450 Million by 2028; Use of Nerve Conduit Bridging Technique to Generate Revenue, States Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nerve conduit market size is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Subsequent growth in the prevalence of neurological disorders and rising geriatric population accounted the healthy growth of the nerve conduit market in the present year, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Nerve Conduit Market by Type (Collagen Nerve Conduit, Polymer Nerve Conduit, Others) by Application (Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 380 million in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Nerve Conduit Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview :

Emerging medical facilities for treating nerve disorders to drive market

Since from past few years, the neurological disorders are increasing in various countries. In addition, due to the increased geriatric population, it further increases the target patient across globe. In addition, increasing availability of medical reimbursement facility, and rising demand for surgical activities across the globe and use of end-to-end neurography are some of the key factors to fuel the growth of nerve conduit market.

Use of end-to-end neurography to treat peripheral nerve injury to boost market

End-to-end neurography is used to solve the problems which are directly connected to nerve suturing and nerve grafting. These factors also propelling the demand of nerve conduit market. Nerve conduit devices are used to provide an electrical impulse to identify muscle or nerves for nerve integrity. In addition, various strategies are used by nerve stimulation which includes orthopaedic trauma surgeries, neurosurgery, parotid surgeries, and head & neck surgeries. This in turns boost the market growth of nerve conduit market. Factors such as increasing number of complex & critical surgeries, increasing awareness about the clinical benefits parotid surgeries, orthopaedic trauma surgeries, head & neck surgeries, and neurosurgery.

Regional Analysis :

Presence of leading medical diagnostics manufacturers to fuel growth in North America

North America is anticipated the lucrative demand of nerve conduit market at a highest CAGR of 5.3% in the projected period. Presence of leading medical diagnostics manufacturers, increasing number of patients suffering from various neurological disorders and well-developed healthcare industry are boosting the demand of nerve conduit market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand the market at a moderate growth over the forecast period than others. This is due to the well establishment of nursing centres in the various countries. Furthermore, availability of advanced technology instruments and availability of large number of medical companies are predicted the growth of nerve conduit market. In addition, increasing population, availability of various options about the treatment, increasing demand for a better healthcare structure, increased awareness about brain tumours and high findings handed by government witness the high demand of nerve conduit market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Nerve Conduit Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERs 1. Stryker Kalamazoo, Michigan, United States 2. Axogen Alachua, Florida, United States 3. Medovent GmbH Mainz, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany 4. Integra LifeSciences Princeton, New Jersey, United States 5. Synovis Columbus, Georgia, United States 6. Polyganics Blauwborgje, Groningen, Netherlands 7. Collagen Matrix Oakland, New Jersey, USA

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. Oct 2020: Stryker announced the global launch of the industry’s first and only completely wireless hospital bed, ProCuity™. This intelligent bed was designed to reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels, improve nurse workflow efficiencies and safety, as well as help lower hospital costs.

2. Jan 2020: Axogen announced that the RANGER registry enrolment has reached the milestone of 2,000 nerve injuries repaired with Avance® Nerve Graft. The ongoing registry study allows for the evaluation of nerve injury, repair techniques, and outcomes in sensory, mixed, and motor nerves, across both short and long gap repairs, and has supported several peer-reviewed clinical publications and surgeon presentations at scientific meetings.

3. Feb 2018: Collagen Matrix, Inc. announced the product entrance into the India market with two product lines, OssiMend® bone graft matrices from its Spine Business Unit and DuraMatrix® membranes from its Dural Repair Business Unit.

The report provides in depth analysis of current trends and global market. It also provides industry analysis and extensive analysis of the market.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type Collagen Nerve Conduit Polymer Nerve Conduit Others

Application Neurography Nerve Grafting

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

