Teck Donates $250,000 to Support British Columbia Flood Relief Efforts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced a donation of $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and $50,000 to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) in support of flood relief efforts in British Columbia. A further $50,000 will go to match donations to emergency relief efforts made by Teck employees.



Teck’s donations to the Canadian Red Cross and BC SPCA will support province-wide responses to assist with the evacuation and immediate support for people and livestock in flood impacted areas.

“The impact of heavy rains, flooding and mudslides in British Columbia in recent days has been catastrophic and our thoughts are with all those affected,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “We will continue to work with our partners and communities throughout B.C. to support relief efforts during this unprecedented natural disaster.”

Go to www.redcross.ca for information on how to support the Canadian Red Cross and to www.spca.bc.ca for information on how to support the BC SPCA.

