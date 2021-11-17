World Insurance Associates Acquires Pope Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Pope Insurance Agency Inc. (“Pope”) of Plainville, MA on October 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pope Insurance Agency, Inc. is a multi-line Massachusetts insurance agency. They offer personal insurance--car, home and life, as well as business insurance, which includes comprehensive commercial insurance solutions.

“For the past 31 years our goal has been to provide the best insurance solutions, coverages, prices and personal services for our clients, “ says Gregory C. Pope, President, Pope Insurance Agency. “As part of World, we can offer our clients access to even more insurance companies for even better options and the best possible value.”

“We are pleased to welcome Pope to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know that Pope will continue to be successful, providing the level of personal service and friendliness their clients expect.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Morrison Mahoney provided legal counsel to Pope. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed. unit

