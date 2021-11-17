Credit Acceptance Named to the Detroit Free Press 2021 Top Workplaces List

Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by The Detroit Free Press. We ranked #3 among large companies that made the list this year, up two spots from a year ago. This is the tenth year in a row that Credit Acceptance has won a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace honor.

Our ranking was based solely on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured based on 15 culture drivers.

This is the ninth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)

2021 Top Workplaces USA Award (new award this year)

2021 Nevada Top Workplaces (last two years in a row)



Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT (seven-time winner)

2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials (five-time winner)

Crain’s Fast 50 (last eight years in a row)

2021 Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For! (last 10 years in a row)

2021 Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award winner (last two years in a row)

To see the complete list of 2021 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces, visit Top Workplaces 2021 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a short, research-based employee survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 59 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. National quarterly awards recognize Top Workplaces in culture-specific topics important to job seekers, such as Appreciation, Compensation, DE&I, Remote Work, Woman-Led, Work-Life Flexibility, and more. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. More than 70,000 organizations have completed over 23 million employee surveys, including some of the nation's leading brands.