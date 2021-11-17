Shockwave Medical to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 2, 2021.



Shockwave management is scheduled for a live fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the "Investors" section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

